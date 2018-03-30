Applications open for £6m tourism fund

Image copyright John Allan Image caption Neist Point on Skye has already benefited from additional funding

Applications have opened for a new £6m fund intended to improve Scotland's tourism infrastructure.

Local authorities and national park authorities have been invited to pitch for support under the initiative.

Tourism secretary Fiona Hyslop has already announced that projects on Skye and in Orkney will be among the first to benefit.

She said rural communities would be helped under the fund to improve visitor experiences.

VisitScotland director of partnerships Riddell Graham said: "Many of Scotland's rural areas are home to the breath-taking scenery that helps attract thousands of visitors to our shores every year.

"Tourism is vital to the Scottish economy, creating jobs and sustaining communities.

"This fund will help these communities improve their facilities and enhance their offering to welcome more visitors in the future."

Ms Hyslop added: "While visitor numbers increase, it is important communities have the infrastructure to support this.

"The pilot project completed at Neist Point (on Skye) has been very successful, providing additional parking for visitors to the area.

"This fund will help more rural communities improve visitor experiences to ensure our world class destinations can be enjoyed for generations to come."