Image caption Police in Edinburgh prepare to head out on the roads

Commuters have been experiencing travel delays as snow makes a return to parts of Scotland.

Trains and buses have been cancelled as a result of the wintry weather, which is affecting areas including Edinburgh, Perth and Kinross and the Highlands.

A yellow warning for rain and snow has been in place since noon and will expire at midnight.

Edinburgh Castle had to close around 15:00 and locals reported gridlock conditions in the capital.

ScotRail confirmed it was having to start and terminate its replacement buses running between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh at Haymarket.

But it said train services were running as normal between Haymarket and Edinburgh Waverley.