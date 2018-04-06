Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 30 March to 6 April

  • 6 April 2018

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 31 March and 6 April. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Rainbow over Loch Lubnaig Image copyright Hazel Hay
Image caption Hazel Hay from Uddingston captured this low rainbow over Loch Lubnaig, near Callander
Robin at Bavelaw bird hide Image copyright Neil McNeill
Image caption A robin at Bavelaw bird hide hovers below a feeder. Photograph by Neil McNeill from Edinburgh
Stormy shoreline in Brora, near Sutherland. Image copyright Theresa Wills
Image caption Theresa Wills from Nigg tried to outrun this storm cloud at the Brora shoreline, but ended up soaked
A snowman on top of Ben Mor Coigach Image copyright Gareth Hamer-Hodhes
Image caption A snowman perched on top of Ben Mor Coigach. Photograph by Gareth Hamer-Hodhes
Loch Awe and Kilchurn Castle Image copyright Leslie Simpson
Image caption Loch Awe and Kilchurn Castle captured by Leslie Simpson
Scottish Blackface sheep in Corgarff, Moray. Image copyright Alison Mulvaney
Image caption Scottish Blackface sheep shelter from a snow storm in Corgarff, Moray. Photograph by Alison Mulvaney
Boats on Loch Leven Image copyright Karen Roberts
Image caption Boats on Loch Leven in this early morning photo by Karen Roberts
Ballet beside Loch Creran, Argyll
Image caption 12-year-old Fay Young practices her ballet on the road near Loch Creran, Argyll. Photograph by Fiona Young
Sunset over Ailsa Craig Image copyright Mariusz Perkowski
Image caption Mariusz Perkowski from Hamilton took this peaceful view of the sunset over Ailsa Craig from Girvan Harbour
Salmon cage towed by boat Image copyright Neil Birnie
Image caption Working boat Annie E tows a salmon cage in this image captured by Neil Birnie
Forth Rail Bridge from footpath near Dalmeny train station Image copyright Peter Burt
Image caption Peter Burt from Essex took this snap of the Forth Rail Bridge as he walked down the footpath from Dalmeny train station
Washing dries at Cellardyke Harbour, Anstruther Image copyright Frances Trainer
Image caption It was a great drying day at Cellardyke Harbour when Frances Trainer from Aberdeen walked by
Nacho the Collie on Schiehallion Image copyright Kim Galligan
Image caption Kim Galligan took this photo at Schiehallion as Nacho the Collie bagged his first munro of 2018
Coldingham Bay birds eye view Image copyright Chris Spowart
Image caption It was too cold for beach walks the day Chris Spowart used a drone to capture a deserted Coldingham Bay at high tide
Lamb looks curiously at scarecrow Image copyright Henry Mosey
Image caption Henry Mosey spotted this curious new lamb examining a scarecrow near Loch Ken, Castle Douglas
Frozen tap at Edinburgh Zoo Image copyright Douglas Murphy
Image caption Springtime at Edinburgh Zoo as Douglas Murphy captures frozen water reaching an outdoor tap
Canada Geese at Loch Walton Image copyright Alan MacKenzie
Image caption Alan MacKenzie captured this pair of Canada Geese flying past at Loch Walton in the Campsies
Rain clouds over Ben A'an Image copyright Doug Sanderson
Image caption Typical Scottish weather for Doug Sanderson from Canada who climbed Ben A'an during a trip home to visit his dad
Spring flowers at Duthie Park Winter Gardens Image copyright Donna Reekie
Image caption Spring flowers at Duthie Park Winter Garden, taken by Donna Reekie from Inverbervie
Pass of Glencoe from Stob Coire Image copyright Mark Sutherland
Image caption Mark Sutherland used his mobile phone to take this striking image of the pass of Glencoe from Stob Coire
Baptism at Castle Sands in St Andrews Image copyright Margaret Squires
Image caption Margaret Squires captured an Easter Sunday baptism at the Castle Sands, St Andrews
Laura Duncan kayaking off Innish Island Image copyright Stuart Wagstaff
Image caption Laura Duncan kayaking off Innish Island near Easdale with Ben Cruachan in the background. Photography by Stuart Wagstaff
Pup Hamish at Calgary Bay on Mull Image copyright AFP
Image caption Labrador Hamish enjoys his first ever outing to the beach at Calgary Bay, Isle of Mull. Photograph by Fiona MacTaggart

All images are copyrighted.

Related Topics

More on this story