Image copyright Empics Image caption Carole Smillie stars in the CPR film

A new campaign is encouraging people to do CPR to the tune of Proclaimers' hit "I'm Gonna Be (500 miles)".

A film starring TV presenter Carole Smillie has been created by the Scottish government to raise awareness of the life-saving skill.

The campaign is part of a five-year plan to teach 500,000 Scots CPR and save 1,000 lives by 2020.

Campaign director Lisa MacInnes said they hoped "500 miles" would "become the CPR anthem for a generation".

The film shows TV presenter Carole Smillie performing CPR in a garden while singing a version of the Proclaimers' tune with the lyrics altered to give CPR advice.

'Right rhythm for compressions'

CPR can more than double the chances of survival following a cardiac arrest. The film was produced in partnership with Save a Life for Scotland.

Around 3,500 people are treated annually for a cardiac arrest and only 1 in 13 survive. For every 60 seconds that passes before CPR is performed, the chance of survival falls by 10%.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the film at Braehead Shopping Centre in Glasgow, Health Secretary Shona Robison said: "CPR saves lives and this film is a great way to learn those vital skills.

"The latest statistics show around half of adults in Scotland are confident giving CPR and to date more than 200,000 people across the country have learned CPR since 2015. This is testament to the work put in by SALFS partners, who have brought these lifesaving skills to people across the country."

Lisa MacInnes said: "This familiar tune will remind us that CPR is the right thing to do and the beat helps us remember the right rhythm for chest compressions.

"Someone who is having a cardiac arrest needs help, you cannot make the situation worse for them.

"You can be the one to help buy them time until the ambulance arrives and save a life."