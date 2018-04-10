Image copyright Getty Images

Kidney transplants from dead donors have reached record levels in Scotland, according to figures from NHS Blood and Transplant.

In 2017-18, 208 such transplants were carried out. This represented a 27% rise on the previous year's figures.

There was also an increase in the number of transplants from living donors, up from 86 to 95.

Public health minister Aileen Campbell said the health service was indebted to donors and their families.

A total of 469 people received organ transplants in 2017-18.

Almost 2.5 million people in Scotland are on the NHS Organ Donor Register, about 46% of the population.

This represented a 1% increase from the previous year.

Opt-out system

Ms Campbell said: "We're indebted to donors and their families, and also all those working in the NHS, whose dedication and tireless work is helping to ensure no opportunities for donation or transplant are missed.

"An organ donation gives new hope to people waiting for transplants.

"It's also encouraging to see the strides being made in increasing living donation rates as an option to help people waiting for a kidney transplant."

The Scottish government has said it will back legislation to create a soft opt-out system for organ and tissue donation.

The new law should be brought to the Scottish parliament before the summer recess.