Sir Billy Connolly has described himself as the "least patriotic man in the world" despite his love of Scotland.

In a Radio Times interview, he also said he dislikes people who "write England off because they're Scottish".

The Glasgow-born comedian is set to feature in a new Sky Arts series, Tate Britain's Great Art Walks.

Sir Billy joins Gus Casely-Hayford in the first episode which focuses on English painter Stanley Spencer.

Stanley Spencer in his studio in Cookham

Stanley Spencer spent part of the 1940s in Port Glasgow, which inspired his Shipbuilding on the Clyde series.

When asked about his choice to do the programme as a Scotsman looking at British work, the 75-year-old actor said: "I'm the least patriotic man in the world.

"I do love Scotland, but if the love for your country is all you have, you're in a desperate state.

"I dislike people that write England off because they're Scottish. It's unfair and brutal."

Billy Connolly received his Knighthood in 2017

Sir Billy revealed in 2013 that he was receiving treatment for the initial stages of Parkinson's disease.

He was knighted in 2017 for his services to entertainment and charity.

Describing the ceremony as "a big bit nerve-racking", he told Radio Times: "Since I've got Parkinson's, I'm a bit dodgy getting down on one knee - I don't do it all that well.

"And then I had to walk backwards to a certain point, but I managed it fine.

"I'm sure Prince William will think I'm a mentally-ill person. I answered his questions in the most stupid fashion just through nerves."