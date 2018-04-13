Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 6 April to 13 April

  • 13 April 2018

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 30 March and 6 April. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Paddle boarding at Troon Image copyright Colin Pow
Image caption Paddle boarders enjoying calm conditions at Troon
Beaches at Morar and Arisaig Image copyright Debbie Neilson
Image caption Debbie Neilson enjoyed what she described as a stunningly beautiful day on the beaches at Morar and Arisaig
Sheep on a hillside above Oban Image copyright Jillian Connor
Image caption Jillian Connor captured this scene on an evening run in the hills above Oban
Reflections on the Clyde Image copyright Megan Phillips
Image caption Megan Phillips captured reflections on the Clyde in Glasgow
Tobermory on Mull Image copyright Barbara Leitch
Image caption Tobermory on the Isle of Mull
Burghead Image copyright Dode Fraser
Image caption A fishing boat heads out in a picture taken by Dode Fraser from Burghead
Lambs Image copyright Sandra Fox
Image caption Sandra Fox took her image of nosey lambs while on holiday at Valtos on Skye
Collie Travis Image copyright Shona Renicks
Image caption Collie Travis in the Fairy Pools on the Isle of Skye
Toads Image copyright Eric Niven
Image caption Toads at Polney Loch in an image taken by Eric Niven
Blue tit nest building Image copyright Mike Bramley
Image caption A blue tit bust nest building in Mike Bramley's garden in Aberdeen
Lamb in a henhouse Image copyright Judith Simpson
Image caption Judith Simpson said it looked as if this lamb was getting a row from its mum for going inside a hen house
Polar bears Image copyright James Dewar
Image caption James Dewar photographed the polar bear cub at the Highland Wildlife Park at Kincraig and its mum swimming in their enclosure's pond
Brodie Castle's giant rabbit Image copyright Chris Smith
Image caption Brodie Castle's giant rabbit sun-bathing in Chris Smith's photograph
Inside Event Horizon balloon structure in Edinburgh Image copyright Janina Dolny
Image caption Inside the Event Horizon balloons structure that was created in the Grand Gallery of the National Museum of Scotland to celebrate sceince
Ayr beach Image copyright Erin Faddes
Image caption Erin Faddes captured this scene while on an evening walk at the beach at Ayr
Wood at Ardnamurchan Image copyright Brian McAllister
Image caption An "enchanted wood" at Ardnamurchan captivated Brian McAllister
Uig Beach on Lewis Image copyright Diane Scott
Image caption An atmospheric scene at Uig Beach on the Isle of Lewis
Jura from from Bunnahabhain distillery Image copyright Colin Irvine
Image caption The Paps of Jura with a covering of snow from Bunnahabhain Distillery on Islay
Jim Clark celebration at Duns Image copyright Ronnie Corse
Image caption Ronnie Corse from Dalkeith took this image at a celebration of racing driver Jim Clark held at Duns
Sunset at The Kelpies Image copyright James Williamson
Image caption Sunset at The Kelpies

All images are copyrighted.

