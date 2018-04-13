A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 30 March and 6 April. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Image copyright Colin Pow Image caption Paddle boarders enjoying calm conditions at Troon

Image copyright Debbie Neilson Image caption Debbie Neilson enjoyed what she described as a stunningly beautiful day on the beaches at Morar and Arisaig

Image copyright Jillian Connor Image caption Jillian Connor captured this scene on an evening run in the hills above Oban

Image copyright Megan Phillips Image caption Megan Phillips captured reflections on the Clyde in Glasgow

Image copyright Barbara Leitch Image caption Tobermory on the Isle of Mull

Image copyright Dode Fraser Image caption A fishing boat heads out in a picture taken by Dode Fraser from Burghead

Image copyright Sandra Fox Image caption Sandra Fox took her image of nosey lambs while on holiday at Valtos on Skye

Image copyright Shona Renicks Image caption Collie Travis in the Fairy Pools on the Isle of Skye

Image copyright Eric Niven Image caption Toads at Polney Loch in an image taken by Eric Niven

Image copyright Mike Bramley Image caption A blue tit bust nest building in Mike Bramley's garden in Aberdeen

Image copyright Judith Simpson Image caption Judith Simpson said it looked as if this lamb was getting a row from its mum for going inside a hen house

Image copyright James Dewar Image caption James Dewar photographed the polar bear cub at the Highland Wildlife Park at Kincraig and its mum swimming in their enclosure's pond

Image copyright Chris Smith Image caption Brodie Castle's giant rabbit sun-bathing in Chris Smith's photograph

Image copyright Janina Dolny Image caption Inside the Event Horizon balloons structure that was created in the Grand Gallery of the National Museum of Scotland to celebrate sceince

Image copyright Erin Faddes Image caption Erin Faddes captured this scene while on an evening walk at the beach at Ayr

Image copyright Brian McAllister Image caption An "enchanted wood" at Ardnamurchan captivated Brian McAllister

Image copyright Diane Scott Image caption An atmospheric scene at Uig Beach on the Isle of Lewis

Image copyright Colin Irvine Image caption The Paps of Jura with a covering of snow from Bunnahabhain Distillery on Islay

Image copyright Ronnie Corse Image caption Ronnie Corse from Dalkeith took this image at a celebration of racing driver Jim Clark held at Duns

Image copyright James Williamson Image caption Sunset at The Kelpies

