Demonstrators will take to the streets of Edinburgh later to call for the public be given a vote on the final Brexit deal.

The march is one of 12 major rallies planned across the UK during what organisers claim will be "the largest ever pro-European day of action".

It comes ahead of the launch of a UK-wide People's Vote campaign on Sunday.

Organisers are demanding a "fair and democratic" ballot on the final deal for the UK's departure from the EU.

Groups behind the demonstrations include Open Britain, the European Movement and Britain for Europe.

Juuso Jarviniemi, president of the Young European Movement, said they were taking part in the Edinburgh demonstration "to persuade the Scottish people that we should all have a say on the final Brexit deal".

'More costly'

The Edinburgh University student added: "Each day that passes shows Brexit is turning out to be much more complicated and costly than people were told during the referendum.

"Scotland voted clearly to remain and that's why its people should get the chance to vote on the final Brexit deal. It would be fair and democratic."

Open Britain's James McGrory said: "Our largest ever national day of action is all about bringing together the various pro-European groups so that we can speak with one, unified voice, because we know that together we are stronger."

Britain for Europe's Anne Weyman said different political parties, traditions and groups were "united by our desire for the people to have their say on the Brexit deal".

She added: "We are determined to make sure their voice is heard loud and clear."

James MacCleary, of European Movement UK, said: "The pro-European movement is gaining in strength and momentum and that progress will be reflected this weekend with a huge demonstration of grassroots power in favour of a People's Vote on the Brexit deal."