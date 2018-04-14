Image copyright PA

Nicola Sturgeon said UK foreign policy should be set by Parliament and not Donald Trump after the US, UK and France bombed targets in Syria.

The missile strikes were in response to a suspected chemical attack on the Syrian town of Douma last week.

Scotland's first minister said the suspected use of chemical weapons was "sickening" but warned that the latest action risked "dangerous escalation".

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson backed the air strikes.

She said those responsible for using chemical weapons "must be held accountable".

Explosions hit the capital, Damascus, as well as two locations near the city of Homs, the Pentagon said.

The wave of strikes is the most significant attack against President Bashar al-Assad's government by Western powers in seven years of Syria's civil war.

Russia's ambassador to the US responded by saying the attack on its ally "will not be left without consequences".

Prime Minister Theresa May said there was "no practicable alternative to the use of force".

Writing on Twitter, Ms Sturgeon said her first thoughts were with service personnel taking part in the strikes.

The first minister said: "Syria's use of chemical weapons is sickening - but the question that the PM has not answered is how this action, taken without parliamentary approval, will halt their use or bring long-term peace.

"Air strikes have not resolved situation in Syria so far - nothing I've heard persuades me they will do so now.

"An international strategy for peace must be pursued - not a course that risks dangerous escalation.

"UK foreign policy should be set by Parliament, not US President."

Ms Davidson tweeted on Saturday morning: "I support the targeted air strikes by the UK, US and France against the Syrian regime's chemical weapons facilities.

"As the head of NATO has stated this morning, the use of chemical weapons is unacceptable and those responsible must be held accountable."

The Church of Scotland expressed "deep concern" over the air strikes.

Rev Dr Richard Frazer, convener of the Kirk's church and society council, said: "When such difficult decisions are taken it is only right that they have received full and proper consideration.

"Our firm belief is that air strikes will not improve this situation, but will lead to further loss of lives, displacement, suffering and fear."