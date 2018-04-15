Image copyright Sunday Mail

The threat of a potential "backlash" against the United Kingdom, or conversely the "success" of the air strikes on Syria feature heavily on Scotland's front pages.

The Sunday Mail says the missile strikes "have sparked fears of retribution from Russia", and that Prime Minister Theresa May faces MPs' anger over her "snub" to Parliament.

Scotland on Sunday poses the question of whether it is "Mission accomplished", while saying Russia and Syria have warned of "grave consequences".

The Mail on Sunday leads with the same Mission Accomplished line coming from US President Donald Trump - but without the question mark. It describes the air strikes on a chemical weapons plant as "Trump's Tomahawk Onslaught".

The Scottish Sun on Sunday says RAF warplanes led as 105-missile "blitz" on Syria's chemical weapons centres in two minutes of bombing. The paper also tells of British tourists' and ex-pats' fears of Russian attacks on Cyprus, where the RAF jets took off from.

The Sunday Post carries a picture of a soldier in the bombed rubble of a Syrian chemical plant. But it leads with claims that checks on sex offenders were cut despite police warnings that it would put children in danger.

The Sunday Telegraph says President Trump is ready to launch further military action against Syrian President Assad's regime.

The Sunday Times finds survivors of the chemical attack, and quotes intelligence officers who believe "Kremlin-backed hackers" could release embarrassing information on ministers, MPs and other high-profile people in revenge for the attacks.

The Sunday Herald focuses on sexual abuse on Scotland's college and university campuses. It says abuse and misconduct is "rife" yet official figures say the problem "hardly exists".