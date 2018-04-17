Image copyright Gallowaydiocese.org Image caption Bishop William Nolan admitted that recent abuse scandals had called into question parishioners' trust

One of Scotland's top bishops claims the Catholic Church may be its own worst enemy in spreading its beliefs.

The Bishop of Galloway has released a letter suggesting "It could be argued that the greatest obstacle to preaching the gospel today in Scotland is the Catholic Church itself."

The clergyman's letter came just days after a priest from his diocese was jailed for child sex abuse.

He said negative publicity was "embarrassing" to Catholics.

The pastoral letter from Bishop William Nolan said recent sexual abuse scandals involving clergy called into question the trust parishioners have in their priests.

Father Paul Moore, 82, was jailed for nine years for sexually abusing three children and a student priest in crimes spanning more than 20 years.

Image copyright Iain McLellan/Spindrift Photo Agency Image caption Moore was jailed for nine years

Father Moore committed the crimes at various locations in Ayrshire between 1977 and 1996.

The court heard how he abused one boy at a school, another at a leisure centre and a third on the beach at Irvine in the 1970s.

He was also found guilty of indecently assaulting a student priest in 1995.

In the letter, Bishop Nolan began: "It is now three years since I became Bishop of Galloway Diocese.

"In that time there have been two priests sent to prison.

"One for financial irregularities and now Father Paul Moore for the much more serious mater of sexual abuse, including that of a five-year-old child."

'Saddened and pained'

He said the priority must be to help the victims. He said: "The damage done is often also spiritual damage destroying their faith in the Church and perhaps even their faith in God."

He stated that he hoped that despite their trauma, the victims could find comfort in the verdict and justice being done.

"I would like to offer my personal apology to the victims: I am deeply saddened and pained by the abuse they have suffered, particularly since the one guilty of abuse is a priest of Galloway Diocese."

Image caption The letter written by the Bishop of Galloway

He urged other victims of abuse to come forward, but said Catholics should pray for victims as well as Father Moore.

He also added his view that the priest's case must be referred to Rome, a process he said was likely to result in Father Moore being dismissed from the priesthood.

Two of Father Paul Moore's victims, Paul Smyth and Andi Lavery, went public with their stories after waiving their right to anonymity.

After Moore was sentenced, the church apologised to both men, and all abuse victims, but has not yet been in touch with them.