A city shooting, claims surrounding a controversy data firm, antisemitism and joy for Scottish wind farm workers dominate the front pages of the Scottish papers.

The Daily Record leads with the attempted murder of a 29-year-old man in Glasgow, reporting how Kenny Reilly was shot in the head as he sat at traffic lights.

The Scottish Sun reports the victim was shot at six times after ditching a bullet-proof car.

Two papers report on claims revealed at a parliamentary hearing that controversial data firm Cambridge Analytica made approaches to the SNP.

The Scottish Daily Mail reports accusations of hypocrisy levelled against the party following claims by a former executive of the company.

The Herald reports how SNP MPs were "left looking humiliated" after Brittany Kaiser claimed Cambridge Analytica had held meetings with the SNP in London and "near the parliament in Edinburgh".

Several papers report on the ongoing row over antisemitism within the Labour party.

The Times says tensions within the party erupted during a charged debate in the Commons.

The Daily Telegraph reports how Labour backbenchers received standing ovations as they turned on the leadership.

The continuing row over Aberdeen Football Club's new stadium dominates the front page of the Press and Journal. The paper reports how objectors are poised to challenge the plans in the civil courts.

News that engineering firm BiFab has been saved by a Canadian firm makes the front page of The Scotsman.

The National also reports on the story with the headline "Absolutely BiFabulous".

Meanwhile, The Courier leads with MSP Jenny Marra's calls for tests to ensure members of Tayside's health board are up to the job in the wake of a finance row.

The i paper leads with Theresa May's papology to Caribbean leaders over the treatment of the "Windrush" migrants.

The Scottish Daily Express criticises former chancellor George Osborne and 'project fear' in the light of upbeat economic Treasury figures.

And on its front page, The Daily Star takes another look at the drink-driving shame of TV presenter Ant McPartlin.