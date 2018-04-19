Image copyright Alamy

The Scottish papers have different front pages with stories ranging from education costs and alcohol deaths to job fears and plastic waste.

The Scotsman highlights claims about the hidden costs of state education, after MSPs heard evidence that pupils are choosing subjects with less financial burden for their families.

Restrictions on benefit payments to terminally-ill patients in Scotland is the main story in The Times.

The Herald, meanwhile, reports on research linking high alcohol deaths and crime to the number of pubs and off-licences in an area.

Claims that shipyard workers are being "sold down the river" by UK ministers is the splash in the Daily Record.

The Courier reports on the tragic story of a baby girl suffocated by her teddy bear.

The Scottish Daily Mail continues its crusade against plastic waste reporting a pledge by Theresa May to ban cotton buds and stirrers.

The i paper also features Theresa May's pledge on plastic waste.

The National reports criticism of the BBC and its plans for a new channel in Scotland.

Boris Johnson's pledge to do more to tackle knife crime makes the front page of The Daily Telegraph.

The Press and Journal reports on a court case involving the death of a woman in the north east.

The Scottish Sun, meanwhile, uses its front page to report the death of TV presenter Dale Winton at the age of 62.

The pressures facing the NHS from people with multiple diseases is the lead story in The Scottish Daily Express.

And the Daily Star takes another look at the private life of TV presenter Ant McPartlin.