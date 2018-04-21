The papers: Anger over energy bill rise

Image copyright Herald

The Herald leads with Scottish Power's planned price hikes, which will see the average dual fuel bill for those paying by monthly direct debit increase by £63 a year.

It reports that the move has been condemned by campaigners who have warned it would threaten the health of some pensioners who are already struggling to pay their bills.

The Scottish Daily Mail claims that a new law on minimum prices for alcohol is "filled with loopholes". It says online and telephone sales, as well as "click and collect" will be exempt if the alcohol is despatched from outside Scotland.

Scotland's chief medical officer has called for a shift away from the "doctor knows best" attitude, according to The Scotsman. Dr Catherine Calderwood wants steps taken to help people get the most out of conversations with their doctor or nurse.

The National reports claims by broadcaster Hardeep Singh Kohli that he lost work with BBC Scotland because he is a prominent supporter of Scottish independence. The BBC has categorically denied the allegations.

A mother's campaign to have the name of her late son added to a war memorial in his hometown makes the front page of The Daily Record. Corporal Willian Savage, from Ardrossan in Ayrshire, died in action in Afghanistan five years ago.

The Press and Journal reports on a court hearing in Banff in which two people linked to an alleged puppy farm claim the Scottish SPCA made them look like "gangsters". About 90 dogs were taken from a farm near Fyvie by the animal charity last year. Frank James and Michelle Wood are trying to stop the charity re-homing them.

Two men have been convicted of assaulting a woman in Forfar as she walked home alone from a nightclub, reports The Courier. It says the woman was a karate expert who landed a series of blows on the men in self-defence.

The i newspaper reports on a medical breakthrough involving the saliva from ticks. New research suggests it could hold the key to treating diseases including arthritis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer's.

The forthcoming wedding of singer Amy Macdonald and footballer Richard Foster is the lead story in The Scottish Sun. It reports that Mr Foster has not invited his mother to the Las Vegas ceremony, leaving her heartbroken.

The Daily Star of Scotland reports that the daughter of Scottish actor John Michie was the first person in the UK to die from taking a party drug known as 2C-P.

Key suspects linked to the attempted assassination of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia have been identified by police and intelligence experts, according to the Scotland edition of The Daily Telegraph.

An investigation in The Times Scotland has led to claims that police are failing to adequately investigate modern slavery. It found that children are being lured to Britain on the promise of trials at Premier League football clubs.

Meanwhile, the royal wedding makes the front page of the Scottish Daily Express. It reports that Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are a "perfect match".