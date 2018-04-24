The number of people getting cancer in Scotland has increased over the past decade, but experts said the rise was mainly down to an ageing population.

The latest official figures showed there were 31,331 people diagnosed with cancer in Scotland in 2016, up from 28,899 in 2007.

However, 75% of cancer diagnoses were in people aged 60 and over.

The statisticians said overall there was a 3% decrease in the risk of developing cancer in the past decade.

They said that men still had a higher risk of cancer than women but the gap had closed in the past 10 years.

The age-adjusted incidence rates of cancer have increased by 1.9% for females and decreased by 6.2% for males.

The figures also showed: