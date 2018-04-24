Police have received complaints from more than 300 people against the Sisters of Nazareth Catholic order which ran children's homes in Scotland until the 1980s.

The Scottish child abuse inquiry has begun hearing evidence in connection with the homes they ran in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Ayrshire.

Police received 308 complaints against the Sisters of Nazareth.

They related to their child care homes between 1934 and 1984.

One former Aberdeen resident described how one sister would make children who had been fighting kneel in front of her and then bang their heads together.

She said nuns were always nipping the children or beating them with wooden-handled brushes.

A solicitor for the Sisters of Nazareth repeated an apology to anyone abused in their care.

The inquiry led by Lady Smith, which began in 2015, continues.

This second phase is expected to continue until the summer.