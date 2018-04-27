Image copyright facebook Image caption Natalie Cormack was trying to climb to her apartment from a friend's balcony

A Scottish teenager has fallen to her death from a seventh floor apartment in Majorca after trying to climb from one balcony to another.

Natalie Cormack, 19, had realised she did not have her keys when she returned from work at a bar in the resort of Magaluf.

She went to a friend's apartment and tried to climb to her flat at the Eden Rock de Torrenova block.

An ambulance crew called to the scene were unable to save her life.

Image caption Natalie Cormack was working at a bar in the resort of Magaluf

Earlier this month, Ms Cormack posted on Facebook that she was having the best time of her life.

A Civil Guard officer at the Spanish island's regional headquarters in Palma said: "We are still investigating. But it seems she did not have any keys when she arrived at her apartment and went to a friend's flat.

"She was climbing to her own balcony when she fell from the seventh floor. We understand that she comes from Scotland and was working in a nearby bar, but we don't have any more details yet."