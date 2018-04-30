Image copyright Daily Record

Image copyright The Herald

Image copyright Daily Mail

Image copyright The Scotsman

Image copyright The Sun

Image copyright Daily Express

Image copyright The Times

Image copyright The Telegraph Image caption The Times

Image copyright Daily Star

Image copyright The i

Image copyright The National

Image copyright The Courier

The Home Secretary's resignation and Celtic's title victory dominate many of Monday's front pages.

The Daily Record leads with Home Secretary Amber Rudd resigning from the government amid claims she lied about the deepening immigration row.

The Herald focuses on the same story, saying pressure from the Windrush scandal and immigration targets "proved too much" for one of the prime minister's closest allies.

The Daily Mail says Ms Rudd resigned after she "was repeatedly told of deportation targets despite denying any knowledge" of them.

The Scotsman says Theresa May accepted Ms Rudd's resignation following claims that she misled Parliament over targets for removing illegal immigrants.

The Daily Telegraph also focuses on Ms Rudd's resignation, saying she has admitted not giving Parliament the full facts when she spoke on immigration targets.

The i says Ms Rudd's resignation comes as disputed immigration figures were due to be debated in the House of Commons.

The Scottish Daily Express says Prime Minister Theresa May faces a vote of no confidence "if she fails to stand firm on EU migration and calls for a customs union".

Elsewhere, The Scottish Sun has an investigation into YouTube allegedly showing guides which give women instructions on how to perform home abortions.

The Times leads with retailers across Scotland being warned they face "unannounced inspections by enforcement officers" from tomorrow when new rules setting a minimum price for alcohol come into force.

The Daily Star says TV presenter Ant McPartlin "has stunned fans" by leaving rehab after just one month.

The National says the lawyer acting for Catalan professor Clara Ponsatí has warned she could die in jail if she is extradited from Scotland to face charges relating to the Catalan independence movement.

The Courier says a Dundee councillor is under investigation after allegedly sharing anti-Semitic material online.