Police in Glasgow have said a man was injured in an "ongoing incident" involving two cars in the Springburn area.

Officers were called to Atlas Road, near Springburn Road, at 22:50 on Tuesday night.

The area has been cordoned off and the police were maintaining a presence at the scene on Wednesday morning.

It is not known how serious the man's injuries are. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said in a statement: "One of our Paramedic Response vehicles came across an RTC (road traffic collision) on Atlas road around 10pm on 1 May. The vehicle was empty so the incident was handed across to Police Scotland."

Glasgow's Kelvin College has a Springburn campus, and they are asking students, staff, and visitors to use public transport to get in today.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "At around 10.50pm on Tuesday, police received a report of an incident involving two cars in Atlas Road which resulted in one man being injured.

"The inquiry is at an early stage and officers remain at scene to establish the exact circumstances.

"Atlas Road is shut between Polermo Street and Sprinburn Road."