Image caption Police remain at the scene of the road traffic accident

A crash in Glasgow on Tuesday night is being treated as attempted murder after police revealed a car was deliberately rammed.

Detectives said a blue BMW drove into a Vauxhall Vectra on Atlas Road in Springburn at 21:50.

A 32-year-old man was seriously injured in the incident and is being treated at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

Officers said the exact circumstances of what happened had yet to be established.

Serious injuries

The BMW smashed into the back of the Vectra, which had two people inside, before driving off towards Balgrayhill.

One man suffered serious injuries but is in a stable condition in hospital. The second man was not hurt.

Paramedics alerted police after discovering the damaged Vectra empty in the middle of the street at about 22:00.

Image caption A barrier on the pavement was damaged in the incident on Tuesday

Police officers are now carrying out door-to-door enquiries and will now review CCTV footage.

Det Insp Gillian Faulds said: "I am appealing for anyone with any information about this incident to contact us. You may have witnessed the BMW crash into the Vauxhall car or you may have seen the blue BMW speed off after the incident.

"At this stage, we do not know how many people were within the BMW and any detail regarding the car could be vital in our enquiries. We are trying to ascertain exactly what has happened here and I'm asking local people to help us.

"If you have any information or knowledge of the car or the suspects then please do contact us. Any small detail could prove crucial in our investigation."

Access to the Springburn campus of Glasgow Kelvin College is restricted, and buses are on diversion.