Community groups and charities are being given cash help to prepare for Brexit.

On Europe Day, a £150,000 fund has been announced by Scotland's Brexit Minister Mike Russell to help groups make plans for the split.

The funding will provide grants to support organisations and allow them to evaluate the impact of Brexit on their operations.

The move is in response to feedback the MSP has received.

Mr Russell said: "As I meet with organisations throughout Scotland, one thing I hear time and again is that while they are worried about Brexit, pressure on resources means they simply don't have the capacity to plan for it.

"This new fund is about ensuring the full range of voices can be heard, not just those with specialist staff and big budgets. So I want this fund to be a megaphone for under-represented groups across the country.

"Many community organisations are led by ordinary people doing extraordinary things. We need to hear their views and, given the huge uncertainty that Brexit is causing, do all we can to help them prepare.

"There are obvious risks around funding, staffing and future opportunities so it is important that we fully understand these concerns and what can be done to help."