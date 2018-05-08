Two dead in A803 crash in West Lothian
- 8 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two people have died in a crash involving a car and a lorry in West Lothian.
The two vehicles collided on the A803 near Champany, north of Linlithgow, at about 15:40 on Tuesday.
Police Scotland said two people were taken to hospital but later confirmed that both had died.
The road was closed for investigation work and diversions were in place.