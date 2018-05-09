Image copyright Police Scotland

The lead singer of Frightened Rabbit has been reported missing amid concerns for his welfare.

Scott Hutchison, 36, has not been seen since he left the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry at 01:00 on Wednesday.

The musician, originally from Selkirk in the Scottish Borders but currently based in Glasgow's Dennistoun, is now believed to be in Edinburgh.

His family reported him missing and now police in the city are appealing for information on his whereabouts.

Insp Graeme Dignan said: "We are keen to locate Scott as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well and would urge anyone who can assist with our ongoing inquiries to come forward.

"If you believe you have seen him since the early hours of Wednesday morning or know where he currently is, then please contact police immediately.

"I'd also urge Scott to get in touch with family, friends, or with police, to let us know he is alright."

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Scott Hutchison was last seen after visiting the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry

CCTV shows Scott at the Dakota Hotel, where he visited before he disappeared.

He is described as white, 6ft tall with a stocky build, dark hair and a thick beard.

He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, navy blue hooded jacket, grey or khaki trousers, white trainers.

Scott's brother Grant is also a member of the Glasgow-based indie band.