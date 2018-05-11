Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Scott Hutchison was reported missing on Wednesday morning

Police searching for missing Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison have found the body of a man near South Queensferry.

The discovery was made at Port Edgar at about 20:30 on Thursday.

Formal identification is yet to take place but Mr Hutchison's family have been informed.

The 36-year-old was reported missing in the early hours of Wednesday. He was last seen on CCTV footage after visiting the nearby Dakota Hotel.

The police search had focused on South Queensferry, as well as the Forth Road Bridge and into Fife.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Scott Hutchison was last seen after visiting the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry

Mr Hutchison's family had voiced their concerns after tweets were sent by Scott shortly before he was last seen.

At about 23:00 on Tuesday, he wrote: "Be so good to everyone you love. It's not a given. I'm so annoyed that it's not. I didn't live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones."

Minutes later he added: "I'm away now. Thanks."

The musician is originally from Selkirk but now based in Glasgow.