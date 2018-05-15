Image caption The new channel for BBC Scotland will be based at its headquarters at Pacific Quay in Glasgow

The BBC has announced that its dedicated TV channel for Scotland will go live in February next year.

It had initially been planned to start broadcasting this autumn.

However, BBC Scotland director Donalda MacKinnon said "coming on air early in the new year was the best option for us, audiences and our suppliers".

Broadcasting regulator Ofcom has given "provisional" approval to the plans for the channel which will have a budget of just over £32m per full year.