STV2 axed as broadcaster cuts 59 jobs
- 16 May 2018
STV is to close its second channel as part of a reorganisation that will result in the loss of 59 jobs.
The broadcaster said the loss-making STV2 would close at the end of the June, with investment shifting to its main channel.
The company said 25 jobs would go at STV2 while a further 34 would be lost as part of changes to its news output.
STV said the reorganisation of services would result in savings to the company of about £2m a year.