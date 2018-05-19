Cyclists saddle up for overnight ride

Image copyright Nightrider

Hundreds of cyclists will saddle up for an after-dark ride through Glasgow later.

Participants are expected to raise thousands of pounds for charities when they take on the overnight feat.

Nightrider has been taking place in London for nine years but this is the first time the charity cycle ride has been held in Scotland.

Riders will cycle either 50km or 100km routes, starting and finishing at The Hub, at Pacific Quay.

Organisers said the event is not a race and the ride is not timed, but instead "it's all about seeing the sights, having fun with friends and family and raising funds for charity".

Highlights of the routes include four football grounds, Glasgow and Strathclyde universities, the Billy Connolly murals, and Glasgow Cathedral.

'Hard work'

Charities including the British Heart Foundation, Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, Epilepsy Scotland, Macmillan Cancer Support and the NSPCC will benefit from the fundraising.

One rider, Steven King, has so far raised £1,300 for Tommy's, which funds research into the causes of miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth.

He said: "In 2012 my grandson Arthur Roger Steven Layton was born sleeping. Had he survived little Arthur would be almost six now.

"They were sad days and not ones we want anyone else to have to experience, so ever since we lost him my family and I have been committed to charities that seek to prevent still birth and loss during pregnancy."

He added: "I am to fitness what Wayne Sleep is to rugby league! This is going to be hard work; 100 km is a long way. But I can do it."

Organisers said medical support and mechanical back-up would be available to cyclists throughout the night, and there would be medals and breakfast available at the finishing line.