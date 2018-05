Image caption

In the Scottish Mail on Sunday, Sarah Oliver describes it as "a royal wedding quite unlike any other". She pointed to the influence of Meghan Markle's family on the ceremony, despite there being only one close relative - her mother, Doria Ragland - in attendance. The combination of traditional hymns and readings with a gospel choir singing Stand By Me and Bishop Curry's sermon, ensured the wedding was "one which said the bride's heritage was every bit the equal of the groom's", she added.