Image copyright Balintore Fire Station Image caption Crew from Balintore fire station were among firefighters called to tackle a wildfire near Mey in Caithness on Friday.

Fire chiefs in Scotland have warned of an increased risk of wildfires, following a series of blazes across the country.

They said discarded cigarettes and unattended barbecues or campfires can start fires which burn for days and devastate vast areas of land.

It came as 30 firefighters tackled a large heather fire in the Spittal area of Caithness on Saturday afternoon.

And in Argyll the A85 near Dalmally was closed by a wildfire for several hours.

The fire was on both sides of the road at Glenlochy.

In Caithness, nine fire engines were sent to the blaze at Mobster Croft, after the alarm was raised shortly before midday on Saturday.

Firefighters spent more than six hours tackling the wildfire.

Image copyright Balintore Fire Crew Image caption The Balintore fire crew were also called out to help at the wildfire in Caithness on Saturday.

Image copyright John MacDonald Image caption Crews from across Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross have been mobilised to tackle wildfires over the last two days

On Friday, crews were called to a wildfire near Mey villaage in Caithness.

Bruce Farquharson, an area manager with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, urged the public to play their part in preventing further fires.

"Right now, many firefighters across Scotland are actively tackling wildfires, working to protect our communities and their efforts have to be commended," he said.

"However, many of these fires are preventable, and we again urge people to read our safety advice, and enjoy the weather responsibly."

Mr Farquharson, who is also the chairman of the Scottish Wildfire Forum, urged people to follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

He added: "Wild and grass fires can start by the careless disposal of cigarettes and barbecues or campfires left unattended.

"They then have the potential to burn for days and devastate vast areas of land, wildlife and threaten the welfare of nearby communities.

"Many rural and remote communities, such as those in the Highland area, are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant environmental and economic damage.

"Livestock, farmland, wildlife, protected woodland and sites of special scientific interest can all be devastated by these fires - as can the lives of people living and working in rural communities.

"Just one heat source like a campfire ember can cause it to ignite and if the wind changes direction even the smallest fire can spread uncontrollably and devastate entire hillsides."