Race for Life turns Glasgow Green pink

Glasgow Green turned pink earlier as more than 7,000 of women took part in Scotland's largest Race for Life.

The Cancer Research UK event was launched by a cancer scientist and a nurse who have both been personally affected by the disease.

Nurse Gaynor Williams-Hamilton survived breast cancer but she lost her husband to throat cancer when he was just 52.

Dr Zuzana Brabcova, 32, had radiotherapy and chemotherapy for cervical cancer diagnosed in 2016.

But last November the research scientist, who works at Cancer Research UK's Glasgow centre, was told the cancer had returned and spread to her lymph nodes.

The pair were chosen as the charity's VIP guests to sound the air horn which marked the beginning of the 5km and 10km races.

Dr Brabcova, said: "It was like a big lorry hit me when they told me I had cancer.

"I thought they must be wrong, they must be talking about a different patient. I just sat staring at them. I didn't feel like they were talking about me.

"Today has been an emotional but a positive day too. I've met so many other people who are also going through cancer. I want to do everything I can as part of a team of scientists to stop others from suffering."

The scientist, who is originally from the Czech Republic but now lives in Glasgow, has been through six more rounds of chemotherapy since doctors discovered her cancer had returned. She is now awaiting further treatment.

Mrs Williams-Hamilton, 54, from Lochwinnoch, took part in her first Race for Life in May 2016, after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

Her husband, Muir, was there to hug her at the finish line and in September that year she finally completed treatment for cancer.

But a month later her husband was diagnosed with throat cancer and he died on 20 December 2016.

Mrs Williams-Hamilton said: "Muir was the love of my life and I miss him every single day.

"We were married for almost 18 years and shared so many adventures together. I couldn't ever have imagined life without him so my Race for Life is dedicated to him and in memory of all those who have lost a loved one to this disease."

Money raised at Race for Life is used to help Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to treat cancer and save lives.