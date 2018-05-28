Scotland has been, mostly, basking in sunshine during the bank holiday weekend. This is a selection of your pictures sent in between 25 and 28 May.

Image copyright Kevin Boniface Image caption Mist covers the Forth Bridge on an otherwise sunny Monday. Photo by Kevin Boniface.

Image copyright Dianne Dryburgh Image caption Two days earlier, there was sunshine all round when Dianne and Darren went to South Queensferry for lunch.

Image copyright Ben Oakes Image caption Ben Oakes said there was a wildfire at Sligachan, on Skye, on Sunday.

Image copyright Ewan Neilson Image caption Ross and Isla made the most of a trip to Strathclyde Country Park with dad Ewan Neilson.

Image copyright John and Beth King Image caption "Culzean Castle looking resplendent in the weekend sun," said John and Beth King.

Image copyright Richard Robinson Image caption Richard Robinson, from Kenilworth, noticed the haar from his viewpoint on Mither Tap near Inverurie.

Image copyright Terry Rodgers Image caption Terry Rodgers, from Edinburgh, watched the sun rise over Loch Ba on Saturday.

Image copyright Martin Hamilton Image caption Ivy and Henry went on their first camping trip with dad Martin Hamilton from Stewarton.

Image copyright Neil Mason Image caption Neil Mason passed Kylesku Bridge as he took his Australian cousin around the North West Highlands on Saturday.

