A man has been arrested after an incident in West Lothian on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old, who was detained on Tuesday evening, was charged with assault and breach of the peace after police were called to a house in the Glenmore Estate area of Whitburn.

The area was cordoned off for about five hours from about 1330 GMT, but police would not comment on the nature of the operation.

The man is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Thursday.