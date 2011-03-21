Image caption Roger Gray lived in Edinburgh's Merchiston Crescent

Colleagues of a university lecturer found dead in suspicious circumstances at his Edinburgh home have paid tribute to a "much-valued" member of staff.

Roger Gray, 64, was found dead in the hallway at his house in Merchiston Crescent at 0500 GMT on Saturday, following reports of a gas leak.

Lothian and Borders Police said his body showed signs of injury.

Mr Gray worked as a lecturer in statistics at Heriot-Watt University for 40 years.

He retired from full-time work at the end of September 2007 but continued to work for Heriot-Watt on a part-time basis.

A Heriot-Watt University spokeswoman said: "We were very saddened to hear of the death of Roger Gray.

"He was a long-standing and much-valued colleague who contributed greatly to the university, his school and his students.

"He will be greatly missed.

"Our thoughts at this time are with his family, his friends and colleagues."