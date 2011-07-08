In Pictures: Edinburgh Flooding

Readers capture images of flash flooding that hit homes, businesses and cars after a torrential downpour across Edinburgh

  • A car going through flood in Edinburgh

    A heavy downpour caused flash flooding in on roads in Morningside, Colinton and Oxgangs. Picture taken by Arran Wilson.

  • Lightening over Edinburgh

    Nick Pike took this photo of lightning over the capital. He lives in a top floor flat with a balcony. He said the weather had been "really strange".

  • Cars in flood water on Balcarres Street in Edinburgh.

    Residents in Balcarres Street said water being pushed to the side by cars and buses was shunting parked cars into each other.

  • Flooding in Edinburgh. Picture taken by Arran Wilson.

    Cars struggled through the water logged streets after the sudden heavy downpours across the city. Pic by Arran Wilson.

  • Car in flood water outside Saab garage in Balcarres Street, Edinburgh

    The Saab showroom on Balcarres Street in Edinburgh was flooded during the torrential downpour. Pic by James O'Brien.

  • The emergency services try to unblock drains after flooding in Edinburgh (Picture by James O'Brien)

    The emergency services unblocked drains to get rid of the flood water.

  • Firefighters and parked cars in flood on Balcarres Street in Edinburgh

    Firefighters worked to move parked cars after the flash flooding.

  • Parked cars in flooding in Edinburgh

    Parked cars bumped into each other as water levels rose on streets in the capital.

  • Drainage truck in Morningside, Edinburgh

    Drainage trucks worked to clear the flood water in the Morningside area of the capital.

