In Pictures: Edinburgh Flooding
Readers capture images of flash flooding that hit homes, businesses and cars after a torrential downpour across Edinburgh
A heavy downpour caused flash flooding in on roads in Morningside, Colinton and Oxgangs. Picture taken by Arran Wilson.
Nick Pike took this photo of lightning over the capital. He lives in a top floor flat with a balcony. He said the weather had been "really strange".
Residents in Balcarres Street said water being pushed to the side by cars and buses was shunting parked cars into each other.
Cars struggled through the water logged streets after the sudden heavy downpours across the city. Pic by Arran Wilson.
The Saab showroom on Balcarres Street in Edinburgh was flooded during the torrential downpour. Pic by James O'Brien.
The emergency services unblocked drains to get rid of the flood water.
Firefighters worked to move parked cars after the flash flooding.
Parked cars bumped into each other as water levels rose on streets in the capital.
Drainage trucks worked to clear the flood water in the Morningside area of the capital.