Vandals who set fire to about 35 cars and smashed the windows of 100 vehicles at a scrapyard in West Lothian are being sought by police.

The incident happened at Campbell's Auto Salvage in Colinshiel Road, Armadale, on Tuesday evening.

Firefighters spent four hours tackling the blaze.

Residents were ordered to shut doors and windows due to the thick black smoke, and surrounding roads were closed.

A Lothian and Borders Police spokesman urged witnesses to come forward.