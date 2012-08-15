A five-hour opera is going ahead at Edinburgh's Usher Hall the day after a show had to be cancelled due to an electrical fault, officials said.

An Edinburgh International Festival (EIF) concert did not take place on Tuesday night after a power failure.

Wagner's opera Tristan und Isolde was being staged at the venue on Wednesday evening.

Power at the Usher Hall was restored on Tuesday night and the concert was going ahead as scheduled.

An EIF spokeswoman said: "We regret the circumstances and thank our understanding audiences.

"We look forward to the rest of the Festival and the wonderful musicians we have lined up."

It is not practical to manage an event without power Karl Chapman, Usher Hall

The power failure happened at about 19:00 on Tuesday, an hour before the concert featuring Russian singers and the London Philharmonic Orchestra was due to start.

Festival organisers apologised to concert-goers and have offered a full refund on tickets.

A Scottish Power spokesman said there had not been a power cut in the area.

He said an engineer had been called to the Usher Hall on Tuesday evening, and had found that there was "no fault on the Scottish Power network".

It is understood that there is a problem with the building's internal wiring.

Karl Chapman, general manager of the Usher Hall, said: "As well as this being the safer option, it is not practical to manage an event without power."