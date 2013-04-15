Image caption The body was thought to have lain in bushes at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for two days

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 43-year-old man whose body was found in a car park in Edinburgh earlier in the month.

The Polish man, who has not been named, was found dead with significant injuries in bushes at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Sunday 7 April.

Police Scotland said a 37-year-old man had been detained in connection with the death.

The man is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

It is believed the body could have lain in the bushes in the hospital car park for almost two days.