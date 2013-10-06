Man in hospital with serious injuruies after Edinburgh street attack

A man is being treated in hospital for serious head injuries after being attacked in an Edinburgh Street.

The 52-year-old left his home in Murrayburn Gardens and made his way to Michael's Corner Shop in the Hailesland Grove area, sometime between 14:30 and 15:00 on Friday.

He became involved in an altercation with two men who then assaulted him.

Following the attack the man went home but at 00:50 the next morning went to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

He has since been transferred to the Western General Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries to his head and face.

Police were contacted following the man's admission to hospital and have urged anyone with information to come forward.

Det Sgt Neil Spowart said: "The victim has sustained a number of serious and painful injuries and we are trying to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this incident.

"Anyone who was in the Hailesland Grove area on Friday afternoon and witnessed the attack or saw anything suspicious is asked to contact police immediately.

"In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to this investigation is also asked to get in touch."