Man found injured on road in Whitburn

Police are appealing for information after a man was found injured on a road in West Lothian.

Officers found the 55-year-old lying on the southbound carriageway of Blaeberry Road, 500m south of the A705 in Whitburn, at about 20:45 on Sunday.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with a minor injury to his left hip.

Inquiries into how the man came to be on the road are continuing and police are appealing for witnesses.

Sgt Gary Taylor, of Police Scotland, said: "We do not know at this time how the man has sustained his injury and we are keen to hear from motorists who were on the road on Sunday evening and remember seeing anything that can help establish what has happened.

"Anyone with information in relation to this enquiry is asked to contact police immediately."