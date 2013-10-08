Django Django to play at Edinburgh Hogmanay

Image caption Django Django will headline The Waverley Stage at as part of the city's Hogmanay celebrations

Mercury Prize nominees Django Django are to headline The Waverley Stage at this year's Edinburgh Hogmanay.

The band, whose first self-titled album was shortlisted for the Scottish Album of the Year, will play on Tuesday 31 December.

It follows the announcement The Pet Shop Boys are to headline Edinburgh's Hogmanay Concert in the Gardens.

More than 80,000 revellers are expected to descend on the 21st birthday of the annual event.

Django Django will be joined on the Waverley Stage by Glasgow band Chvrches, whose debut album, The Bones of What You Believe, made it to the UK top 10.

Fife's Mercury Nominated King Creosote, plus special guests the Shetland collective Fiddlers' Bid, and Treacherous Orchestra will be on the Keilidh Stage where revellers will also be dancing to Hugh McDairmid's Haircut, Black Rose Ceilidh Band and Box Fizz.

'Best party'

Steve Cardownie, Edinburgh City Council's festival and events champion, said: "Edinburgh's Hogmanay Street Party is renowned the world over as being the place to be at New Year and I'm delighted that this year we have such a strong contingent of Scottish artists who are going to help kick off 2014 with a bang."

Pete Irvine, director of Edinburgh's Hogmanay, said: "Scotland's Big Year starts here and what better way to launch ourselves into the New Year than with a showcase of Scotland's musical talent here in the home of Hogmanay.

"Edinburgh's Hogmanay will once again be the best New Year party on the planet this year with a strong Scottish flavour - whether you're from Scotland or much further afield, come and join us to welcome 2014."

The early bird ticket offer for Edinburgh Residents will close on 31 October. Until then, anyone living in an EH postcode can buy their Street Party ticket for the reduced price of £16.

The full programme for Edinburgh's Hogmanay will be announced on Tuesday 12 November 2013.