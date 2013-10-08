JK Rowling's MS clinic is officially opened at Edinburgh University

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The clinic is named after JK Rowling's mother, who died of multiple sclerosis at the age of 45

Patients with multiple sclerosis and other neurological diseases are to benefit from a research clinic which was opened officially earlier.

The Anne Rowling Regenerative Neurology Clinic at the University of Edinburgh was opened by Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal.

The centre will look at finding treatments to slow progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

It was established with a donation from Harry Potter author JK Rowling.

It is named after the author's mother, who had the disease and died aged 45.

The centre will look at conditions such as multiple sclerosis, motor neurone disease, Huntington's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as autism and early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

The Princess Royal, who is Chancellor of Edinburgh University, was given a tour of the clinic and staff and students demonstrated the facilities and described current research projects.

'Proud'

Ms Rowling, who donated £10m, said: "I am moved and elated to see the Anne Rowling Clinic formally opened today by HRH The Princess Royal.

"Having observed the plans for the clinic develop and expand to fulfil the needs of patients, clinicians and researchers, I am now very proud to see the building finished and operating as the beating heart of this centre for excellence.

"Thank you to everyone who has been involved in its creation and operation."

Prof Siddharthan Chandran, professor of neurology and co-director of the clinic, said: "We are delighted to officially open this clinic.

"All patients with these tough diseases need treatments that will slow, stop and ideally reverse damage.

"The Anne Rowling Clinic will pioneer discovery science and innovative clinical research through strong partnerships with the NHS, academia and industry around the world.

"Only by better understanding the biological processes behind these devastating diseases can we identify new targets for potential therapies and take them into clinical trials."