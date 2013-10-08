Edinburgh trams: Testing programme begins

Image caption Eventually there will be more than 150 tram journeys a day along the line

Tram testing is due to start in Edinburgh between the depot at Gogar and Edinburgh Park Station.

Pedestrians and drivers are being warned to take extra care on the roads at the points where the trams will cross.

The test programme will build up gradually but eventually there will be more than 150 tram journeys a day along the line.

The tests will continue until the service begins next year.

The programme will allow the tram operators to carry out vital safety checks and will also give the public a chance to get used to seeing trams running on the city's streets.

The council is warning people to take care, as the trams move quickly and quietly, and are wider than the tracks they run on.

The test journeys will cross the road at two locations, Lochside Avenue and South Gyle Broadway.

'Extra care'

Cllr Lesley Hinds, the city's transport convener, said: "This is another significant step in the tram project and moves us closer towards completion.

"It will take some time for people to get used to seeing trams running on street and both pedestrians and drivers will need to take extra care while everyone becomes familiar with them.

"I've seen firsthand in Dublin how trams interact with traffic and as progress continues to be made along the route, it'll be important that people are aware of the differences."

The tram service is due to be up and running for passengers in May 2014.

Cllr Hinds added: "We'll bring this forward if we can.

"However, it's important to recognise the significance of this testing, commissioning and driver training programme. There is much to be done and it's vital that all the appropriate tests and checks are made."