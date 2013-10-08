Homeless man attacked while sleeping in Edinburgh doorway

Image caption The homeless man was attacked while he was sleeping in Meuse Lane in Edinburgh

Police are appealing for witnesses after a homeless man was assaulted and robbed in the centre of Edinburgh.

He was attacked at 00:45 on Monday on Meuse Lane.

The 33-year-old was sleeping rough in a doorway, near the junction with South St David Street, when two men assaulted him.

During the attack the man injured his nose and was robbed of his mobile phone and watch.

Officers are now urging witnesses to come forward.

The first attacker is white, 6ft tall, in his mid 30s, of medium build and with short dark hair.

He was wearing shiny black trainers and spoke with a Scottish accent.

Painful injury

The second attacker is white, 6ft tall, in his late 30s to early 40s, of stocky build and with short grey hair.

He was wearing a cream jumper, blue jeans and also spoke with a Scottish accent.

Det Con Alison Wyllie, of Police Scotland, said: "The victim has suffered a painful injury to his face, which required hospital treatment and was left extremely upset at the theft of his possessions.

"Despite the time of night, the area may still have been populated with people returning home from nearby establishments and anyone who witnessed the assault, or who remembers seeing anything suspicious should contact police immediately.

"In addition, we would ask that anyone who recognises the description of the men responsible and can help detectives trace them, is also asked to get in touch."