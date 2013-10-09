Man's body found at North Berwick beach

Image caption A member of the public found the body in the water at North Berwick beach, near the Marine Hotel

The body of an elderly man has been found in the sea at a beach in East Lothian.

A member of the public found the body in the water at North Berwick beach, near the Marine Hotel, at 08:15.

Police Scotland and North Berwick Lifeboat recovered the man's body from the water.

A police spokesman said: "He was pronounced dead at the scene and inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding his death."