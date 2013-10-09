Man's body found at North Berwick beach
- 9 October 2013
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The body of an elderly man has been found in the sea at a beach in East Lothian.
A member of the public found the body in the water at North Berwick beach, near the Marine Hotel, at 08:15.
Police Scotland and North Berwick Lifeboat recovered the man's body from the water.
A police spokesman said: "He was pronounced dead at the scene and inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding his death."