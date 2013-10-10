Man knocked down in Tesco car park in Musselburgh

Image caption The man was knocked down in Tesco car park in Musselburgh

A pedestrian is in hospital being treated for chest and pelvic injuries after being knocked down in an East Lothian supermarket car park.

The 68-year-old man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary just before 10:30 following the incident in Tesco's car park in Musselburgh.

It is understood there was a four-car shunt in the car park in Olive Bank Road before the man was knocked down.

Two of the vehicles are thought to have been unoccupied at the time.