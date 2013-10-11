Giant assault course to be built in Edinburgh for Rat Race

Image caption At least 3500 runners are to take part in Men's Health Survival of the Fittest

Edinburgh is to be turned into a giant assault course ahead of thousands of runners taking part in the city's annual urban Rat Race.

At least 3,500 runners are to take part in Men's Health Survival of the Fittest, which is a 10km running race.

The Edinburgh course will feature a "Braveheart charge" starting on the Royal Mile.

Then there is the ascent of Jacob's Ladder and multiple obstacles all over the Old Town and Holyrood Park.

It finishes in West Princes Street Gardens where spectators are encouraged to come and cheer on the participants.

There will be a series of hay bale walls, an Army assault course, the "Parkour" zone, a roadworks-inspired "Men's Health at Work" zone and a sheer 8ft high wall.

Jim Mee, managing director of Rat Race, said: "Survival has become a much-loved date in Edinburgh's events calendar and we love the way in which the city not only embraces the event, but gives us an amazing canvas on which to create this quirky urban obstacle course.

"These events are unique and provide a brilliant way to see the city differently, whilst having a bit of rough and tumble along the way."

The race is being held on 20 October.