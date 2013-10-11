Warning over lottery scam in St Andrews, Dunoon and Dunblane

Police are warning of a lottery scam which asks people to send on their bank details in order for them to receive their cash.

Police Scotland said there have been a number of reports from residents in St Andrews, Dunoon and Dunblane.

A spokesman said an investigation was under way.

"We would remind everyone that they should never give out any personal information, including bank details, to any unknown agency," he said.

"While the letters may appear official, it is important to validate any such communication, and seek further assurances that the firms involved exist and are aware of the letter.

"The fraudsters behind this scam are preying on people's vulnerabilities, and could appear genuine if not carefully considered - the bottom line is that if something appears too good to be true, then it usually is."