City of Edinburgh wins Britain in Bloom award

Image caption Council employees and volunteers have been praised for their work on Edinburgh's green spaces

The City of Edinburgh has been awarded a top prize in the Britain in Bloom national awards.

It was chosen for the Gold Award in the large city category.

City of Edinburgh Council Environment Convener, Councillor Lesley Hinds, said the award was "fantastic news" for the city.

The prizes were presented at the Royal Horticultural Society's award ceremony in Cleethorpes in North East Lincolnshire on Saturday.

Cllr Hinds said: "This is fantastic news, I am delighted that Edinburgh has won such a prestigious award.

"This is entirely due to the talents and sheer hard work of our many Friends of Parks' groups, community volunteers and the council's parks team.

"Edinburgh is a stunning city with beautiful parks and green spaces, and we will continue to work towards protecting and enhancing them."