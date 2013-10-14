Travelling Museum of British Invention bus to tour Scotland

Image caption The mobile museum begins its tour on Tuesday

A bus fitted with 100 of the UK's most important inventions, discoveries and innovations is to tour Scotland.

The jet engine, radar, penicillin and Hawk-Eye ball tracking technology are among the things being showcased.

The Travelling Museum of British Invention will stop at public squares, shopping centres and schools.

First Bus donated one of its vehicles to arts organisation, Sing London. The tour begins on Tuesday and admission is free.

Neil McNaught, general manager at First Scotland East's Livingston depot, said: "We are delighted to support such an exciting initiative particularly as it celebrates some of the most important transport related inventions and innovations.

"First staff across Scotland will have the opportunity of seeing the museum, as part of its national tour, it will visit a number of our depots in Glasgow, Scotland East and Aberdeen."