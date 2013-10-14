Edinburgh taxi driver appeal over murder attempt

Image caption Police are urging the driver of the black cab to come forward

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for the driver of a black hackney cab driver who picked up an injured man in the city to contact them.

The man hailed a cab in Robertson Avenue in Slateford on Monday 7 October at about 23:00.

The driver spoke with his passenger and expressed concern for his injuries before dropping him at his Leith home after paying the £12 fare.

Det Sgt Mike Leask, of police Scotland, said it was an attempted murder.

He said: "We are now treating this as attempted murder as the passenger sustained severe facial injuries and the inquiry team are keen to trace the taxi driver to take a statement from him.

"I would appeal to all taxi drivers working in Edinburgh last Monday night who either had this man as a passenger, or knows a colleague who did, to get in touch with Police Scotland."