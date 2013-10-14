Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Edinburgh taxi driver appeal over murder attempt

Taxi
Image caption Police are urging the driver of the black cab to come forward

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for the driver of a black hackney cab driver who picked up an injured man in the city to contact them.

The man hailed a cab in Robertson Avenue in Slateford on Monday 7 October at about 23:00.

The driver spoke with his passenger and expressed concern for his injuries before dropping him at his Leith home after paying the £12 fare.

Det Sgt Mike Leask, of police Scotland, said it was an attempted murder.

He said: "We are now treating this as attempted murder as the passenger sustained severe facial injuries and the inquiry team are keen to trace the taxi driver to take a statement from him.

"I would appeal to all taxi drivers working in Edinburgh last Monday night who either had this man as a passenger, or knows a colleague who did, to get in touch with Police Scotland."

